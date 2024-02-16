Huddersfield Giants trio set to miss Leigh Leopards clash

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS trio Joe Greenwood, Harry Rushton and Andre Savelio will miss the start of the Super League season with injury.

Huddersfield assistant coach Luke Robinson confirmed the news in the Giants’ pre-match press conference earlier today.

The Giants will travel to the Leigh Sports Village to go up against the Leigh Leopards tomorrow night, but the trio aforementioned will not be present.

“Joe Greenwood is a little bit time away. He picked up a knee injury and he is another three or four weeks off so he won’t be back anytime soon,” Robinson confirmed.

“Harry Rushton has started training with us after his ACL. He has trained the house down even though he’s only just come back into the squad in the last fortnight. He looks in really good shape, he’s just not ready to go yet.

“Andre has other issues that he is dealing with. The physios are trying to get to the bottom of it but Andre probably won’t play for the next few weeks at least. Until he gets the all clear he won’t be available.”

