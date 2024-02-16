Jon Wilkin takes aim at Castleford Tigers signings as Sky Sports pundit reveals “one shining light” for Super League club

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has taken aim at Castleford Tigers’ signings with Wilkin explaining that he is not “excited” by any of the names that have made their way through The Jungle doors for 2024.

The Tigers, under new head coach Craig Lingard and assistant coach Danny McGuire, have brought in Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi (Northern Pride), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Luis Johnson (Hull KR), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR).

But, Wilkin was asked to name any notable signings for Castleford and he left the list empty, despite the addition of 12 new faces.

“I could be disingenuous and stand here and say that I’m excited by what they’ve signed, but I’m not,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports ahead of the Hull derby last night.

“I’m also not too concerned by what they’ve lost either, Gareth Widdop and Greg Eden have moved on to Halifax.

“I think Cas are in a holding pattern under Craig Lingard. The one shining light for them is Danny McGuire. It blows my mind that he left Hull KR for Castleford.

“There is a story there that nobody knows. That’s the key piece of recruitment there and maybe he can develop some of those younger players.”

Castleford make their first appearance in Super League against the Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

