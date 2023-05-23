Huddersfield Giants veteran Chris Hill hits back at Paul Cooke’s cheat claims with video evidence

OVER the weekend’s Challenge Cup action, there was one flashpoint which angered former Hull FC halfback Paul Cooke.

It took place during Huddersfield Giants’ narrow defeat to Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening, involving veteran forward Chris Hill.

The fixture was stopped by the referee as Hill was taken off to be assessed under concussion protocols with Salford’s Chris Atkin close to the line.

Cooke, in response, tweeted: “I’m not one for saying a rugby league player isn’t injured or hurt. Not one for saying they’re not concussed. But Chris Hill isn’t hit in the head there, he’s 20 mins in and he is to be replaced shortly. His head injury is now a HIA that means a free 2 interchanges.”

He continued: “Is Chris Hill back on………🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ It is cheating in my opinion. Seen the replay of him being hit in the head, (not hit in the head tho). It’s like the Harlequins bloodgate scandal for me. How you prove it’s disingenuous I’m open the ideas of a solution.”

Now though Hill has responded with another angle of the footage, showing him clearly being a victim of friendly fire from Huddersfield forward Harry Rushton with the two clashing heads on the line.

Hill said: “Not sure what footage you where watching @pcooke06 but if your going call me a cheat I’d look at every angle.