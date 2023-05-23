Two Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals chosen to be shown live on the BBC as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves included

BBC Sport have selected two heavyweight Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter Finals for live coverage on the weekend of June 17-18 – with both to be shown on BBC One and iPlayer.

On Saturday June 17, the tie between Hull FC and St Helens will be shown from the MKM Stadium with a 230pm kick-off – coverage on BBC One and iPlayer starting at 205pm.

That will be followed on Sunday June 18 by the clash between the Cup holders Wigan Warriors and the current Super League leaders Warrington Wolves from the DW Stadium – again with kick-off at 230pm, and coverage on BBC One and iPlayer starting at 205pm.

Details of the timing and coverage of the remaining two Quarter Finals will be confirmed tomorrow.