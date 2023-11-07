Huddersfield Giants Women make club history with double signing on professional contracts

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS Women have announced the double signing of Captain Bethan Oates and emerging Talent Amelia Brown, who have become the first players to sign professional contracts.

Both players, who have continuously impressed during their time at the club, become the first members of the squad to sign professional contracts in a huge step forward for the women’s game.

Oates has seen it all for the Giants Women, becoming an ever-present figure in the team since its induction in 2019, receiving heritage number 8.

The stand-off, who can also play at hooker, has seen the side earn promotion from the Championship in 2019 to their 2021 Women’s Super League Shield Grand Final victory against Featherstone.

The 28-year-old was added to England’s National Performance Squad in 2022 and won Players’ Player of the Year at the Giants Women’s 2023 awards evening.

Scoring 5 tries from 10 games – including a Women’s Challenge Cup hat-trick against Oulton Raidettes – Oates looks to lead from the front in the Giants’ 2024 Women’s Super League campaign.

Heritage number 32, Brown first appeared for the Giants Women back in 2021 in the opening game of the season. She was named ‘Best Back’ award at the Giants’ end-of-season awards night.

Amelia was a part of the 2022 Giants line-up that ran riot versus Hull FC in a Women’s Challenge Cup clash, with a staggering 7 tries to her name in a 114-0 win.

She has since been added to the England Knights Performance Squad over the past two years with her impressive displays on the left edge.

The winger was Huddersfield’s highest point and try scorer in this year’s BWSL. She scored 11 tries (44 points) from 10 League fixtures, with hat-tricks over Warrington Wolves and reigning champions Leeds Rhinos.

She also picked up 4 tries in an U19s clash between the Giants and York, and was also named in TotalRL’s Team of the Month (August).

The 18-year-old grabbed 3 more tries in the Challenge Cup group stage against Oulton. Brown’s stellar run was recognised by the league, with a nomination for Young Player of the Year.

Brown was undoubtedly deserving of the Woman of Steel award at the 2023 Giants Women’s awards night following an incredible year.

