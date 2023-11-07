Wakefield Trinity owner reveals more potential redevelopment as former Super League club set to score highly on stadium

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S new owner Matt Ellis has confirmed an exciting stadium development for the former Super League club that will enhance its chances of earning a Grade A mark under IMG’s plans.

Trinity received 12.52 points under IMG’s provisional grading a fortnight ago, but they will automatically earn an extra point for 2025 with the completion of the redeveloped East Stand.

As well as the newly developed stand, Ellis has revealed what will be included in the new terrace.

“We will also have two kiosks on match-day serving a wide range of food and drinks,” Ellis told the Wakefield website.

“Within the new stand, there will be vastly improved dressing rooms and we will be creating a recovery room for the players which will include plunge pools and sauna.

“The new stand puts us in a great position to score very highly against IMG criteria to enhance our overall stadium score. I would like to thank all the previous owners for their hard work on the stand negotiation/build.

“We will look to add digital advertising boards to the perimeter of the pitch to improve sponsorship revenues. An improved PA system is also planned.

“Whilst most of the games for next season will be Sunday fixtures we would like to make our first home fixture a special event with fireworks/pyrotechnics and further entertainment to celebrate the opening of the East Stand and the new look Wakefield Trinity.

“We are also planning the utilisation of the area at the back of the North Stand with plans for food and beverage concessions to be located there.

“We will be communicating regularly through surveys with supporters over the coming months regarding favoured events/entertainment and match-day experiences. I will go into more detail on this in my next statement regarding fandom.”

Ellis also confirmed that work may be done on redeveloping the stand opposite too.

“We are also working with architects to look at new ideas for the West Stand.

“Lastly, on this matter, we will start work this week on a new players’ social area for use mainly after training. Daryl and I feel this will be a key element of building team morale amongst the squad for years to come. This will be located in the Rocky Turner suite (an old hospitality restaurant).

“The squad will also be having nutritionally prepared meals in this area. I have attached a video of our plans for this area. We feel that the social area and recovery rooms alongside squad investment will help us to attract the best players available to the club.”

