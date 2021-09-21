Huddersfield land Lolohea

TONGA international halfback Tui Lolohea has been reunited with Ian Watson after Huddersfield’s confirmation of his move from Salford.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at the Red Devils from Leeds during the 2019 season, when Watson was coach there, has signed a two-year contract.

Lolohea was at New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers before his move to Leeds, for whom he played 17 times before featuring in a swap deal involving Rob Lui.

He went on to help Salford reach the 2019 Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final with Watson at the helm.

“I know Ian and his philosophy and what he wants from the team,” explained Lolohea. “I’m close with him, and I’m looking forward to winning and trying to get some silverware.”

Huddersfield will also have Lolohea’s Salford teammate, prop Sebastine Ikahihifo, in their squad next season.

The 30-year-old Kiwi joined the Giants from St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, but he has been on loan at the Red Devils for the last two seasons.

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.