Huddersfield snap up Halifax hooker

Huddersfield Giants have bolstered their squad ahead of this week’s transfer deadline after completing a season-long loan move for Halifax hooker Brandon Moore.

The Cumbrian has emerged as one of the Championship’s best players in recent years having come through Fax’s reserve grade system.

A former Castleford Tigers Academy player, Moore will provide cover for the Giants at hooker with Adam O’Brien likely to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

Fellow pivot Reiss Butterworth has been struggling with illness leaving interim coach Luke Robinson short of options.

But the 24-year-old will join the Giants squad imminently to help them for the rest of the season.

With Fax he has made 108 appearances since his debut in 2016.

Few deadline deals are expected in the final few days of the window, with most clubs happy to run with what they’ve currently got at their disposal.