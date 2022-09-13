Huge blow for St Helens’ Super League hopes and England’s World Cup bid

St Helens and England have been dealt a significant blow with the loss of Alex Walmsley to a long-term injury.

The prop sustained a foot injury in last month’s Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors and missed the final two games of the regular season.

The issue was initially thought to be a minor one but scans have now revealed a longer-term injury.

It means Walmsley will play no further part in the season as Saints bid to win Super League for a fourth season in a row.

And the 32-year-old will also be forced to sit out a home World Cup with England, for whom he would have been central to Shaun Wane’s plans having featured in the final of the previous tournament five years ago.