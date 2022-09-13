Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Barrow Raiders’ Tee Ritson has finished the Championship regular season as the division’s top try-scorer.

With all matches, bar the play-offs and one rescheduled game this week, now played, Ritson heads the charts with 28 tries for the Cumbrian side, who impressively finished fourth.

He leads Halifax Panthers’ Lachlan Walmsley by three tries, while across the professional divisions only Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French has scored more with 31.

Krisnan Inu of Leigh Centurions is top of both the goals and points standings ahead of the play-offs, which his side are favourites to succeed in.

There was minimal change to the Super League and League One standings as the play-offs got underway in those competitions, though Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd extended his lead in the top-flight’s goal-scoring charts and passed the 100-mark for the season by slotting over six times against Huddersfield Giants.

Sneyd is now also only six behind Tommy Makinson’s points total, ahead of a clash against his St Helens team this week in the semi-final.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 31

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 26

3 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 22

4 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 21

5= Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 20

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 20

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 103

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 91

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 84

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 71

5= Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 64

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 64

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 230

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 224

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 208

4 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 200

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 148

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 28

2 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 25

3= Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 22

Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 22

5= Morgan Smith (Featherstone Rovers) 21

Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 21

Goals

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 130

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 128

3 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 107

4 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 104

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 76

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 348

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 312

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 261

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 232

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 178

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 28

2 Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 22

3 Owen Restall (Oldham) 21

4 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 20

5 Jarred Bassett (London Skolars) 19

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 133

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 131

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 105

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 94

5 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 78

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 338

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 298

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 258

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 190

5 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188