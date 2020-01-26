Hull can hit the high spots, says Taylor

Hull FC forward Scott Taylor has labelled this season’s squad the most competitive he’s been involved with whilst at the club.

Taylor joined Hull from Wigan Warriors in 2016, and he believes coach Lee Radford has recruited well enough to prevent the end-of-season slumps they have experienced in recent years.

“The squad this year has a very different feel to it,” claims Taylor.

“I think a few people were resting on their laurels a bit last year, but there is a lot more competition for places now.

“It is probably the most competitive squad we’ve had since I’ve been at Hull and if you asked Radders (coach Lee Radford) now, he probably still wouldn’t know who his best 17 is.

“A lot of people are putting their hands up to play and, in every position, we have two or more players fighting for the shirt. That breeds really healthy competition and we didn’t have that much last year.

“Going into this season there is a real fight for a spot. And if you have it, you have to fight to keep it. That always brings out your best form as well.

“We lost a few international players last year and we weren’t good enough, so we really needed to recruit well, which we have done.

“I don’t want to speak too early, because it’s not about how good you are on paper, but I’m really excited about this squad.

“The guys that have come in have raised our standards and everyone is eager to impress.”

Many of those new signing will get their first taste of Super League action against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday, in what promises to be a great way to end the double header at Emerald Headingley.

The Rhinos are reporting that fewer than 1,000 tickets remain to be sold.