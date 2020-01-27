Wests Tigers sign Leilua

Wests Tigers have signed highly-rated centre Joey Leilua from Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal.

Leilua has played 204 NRL games in his career with the Roosters, Knights and the Raiders, scoring 89 tries.

“As a club, we’re delighted to have secured a talented players such as Joseph,” said Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe.

“He is a player who is of the highest calibre and has already proven to be a remarkable contributor on and off the field to his club and country.

“This commitment from Joseph is a fantastic indication of the belief in the direction this club is heading in and the strength of Wests Tigers as an organisation overall.”