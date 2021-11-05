Hull confirm Gale signing

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of England international and former Man of Steel winner Luke Gale for the 2022 campaign.

Gale, 33, will join Hull on an initial one-year deal from the Leeds Rhinos, who he captained to Challenge Cup success in 2020.

One of Super League’s stand out halfbacks over the last decade, Gale has amassed over 320 career appearances, scoring 115 tries and kicking 731 goals, representing Harlequins, Bradford, Castleford and Leeds. He is a three-time winner of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal.

He becomes the fourth new name to join Hull ahead of the new season alongside Fijian internationals Kane Evans and Joe Lovodua and England Knights winger Darnell McIntosh.

Gale joined Leeds from Castleford Tigers in October 2019, on a three-year contract. At Hull he will replace Marc Sneyd, who has joined Salford Red Devils.

His possible exit has looked on the cards since he was stripped of the captaincy at Headingley in July this year, while the Rhinos have recruited star halfbacks Aidan Sezer from Huddersfield and Blake Austin from Warrington to put additional question marks against Gale’s future at Headingley.

“With Jake Connor at fullback, that suits me as a player and the strength we have in other areas across the pitch will complement me hugely,” he said.