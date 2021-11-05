Salford confirm Rowley as coach and sign up Hull star

PAUL ROWLEY is the new coach of Salford, who have signed former player Marc Sneyd from Hull.

Ex-Leigh and Toronto team chief Rowley, 46, replaces Richard Marshall, with whom he had been working in a director of rugby-style role.

Salford, Grand Finalists in 2019 and Challenge Cup finalists in 2020 under Ian Watson, finished second-bottom of Super League this year.

“I want to lift standards at the club throughout and create a different environment – one that walks a little bit taller,” said Rowley.

“I want our players to understand what being a Salford player is about, both on and off the pitch.”

Rowley will be assisted by Danny Orr, who had the same role under Marshall, and Kurt Haggerty, who became interim coach of Leigh following John Duffy’s departure in June.

Halfback and renowned goal-kicker Sneyd , 30, spent five years at Salford before joining Hull in 2015.

Twice a Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites – he won the Lance Todd Trophy in both 2016 and 2017 – Sneyd has signed a three-year contract.