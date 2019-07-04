Hull extend Naulago deal

Hull FC have extended the contract of Fijian winger Ratu Naulago until the end of the 2020 season, after the club exercised a one-year extension clause in his contract.

Naulago initially joined the club on trial after being scouted playing rugby union for the British Army, as well as Saracens in the Premiership 7s last year.

He impressed enough to sign a permanent contract earlier this season before going on to produce a string of strong performances for the club, scoring ten tries in 13 appearances for the first team, including a length of the field effort for Hull against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan recently, when he picked up the ball in his own in-goal area, beat two defenders and ran 100 metres to touch down for a try that was the League Express Try of the Week.

Next season Naulago will face competition on the wings from new recruits Adam Swift and Mahe Fonua, who will join from St Helens and Wests Tigers respectively, with Fonua due for a second stint at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull FC Head Coach Lee Radford told hullfc.com: “I’m over the moon that Ratu will be staying with us until at least another year because he’s been showing nothing but huge strides in the right direction.

“If you compare where he was at back in pre-season to the way he is performing now, there is a phenomenal difference. One of the most exciting things is that he can still keep improving.

“There aren’t many players in this modern day in age who are so easy to coach. But Ratu is a great listener and he’s fantastic at adapting to different scenarios, so he’s got a very exciting future ahead of him at this club.”