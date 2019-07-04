Giants earn much-needed win at Salford

Huddersfield Giants registered a vital victory at Salford tonight, winning 18-36 to ease their relegation worries and putting pressure on their rivals near the foot of the table.

But in the early stages a young Giants side looked as though it could we overwhelmed as the Red Devils took command.

Salford scored two tries in the first 15 minutes from Tyrone McCarthy and Ken Sio, who scored from a fine Tui Lolohea pass to touch down in the corner. Krisnan Inu failed to convert either try.

In between those two tries the Giants lost Adam O’Brien to concussion after he tried to tackle Salford prop Ben Nakubuwai and collided with his hip.

But the Giants recovered to lead at half-time through a well worked try by Innes Senior in the corner and Matty English, who forced his way across the line. Lee Gaskell converted the second try to give the Giants a two-point lead at half-time.

And they extended their lead early in the second half, when Darnell McIntosh collected a high kick from Tom Holmes, beating several defenders in jumping for the ball, although Gaskell couldn’t convert this time.

The Red Devils replied with a cunning grubber from Jackson Hastings that was touched down by Kris Welham in the face of a hesitant defence, but Krisnan Inu failed with his third successive conversion attempt.

On 57 minutes Kruise Leeming followed up his own kick to touch down, but Gaskell’s conversion attempt hit the post to make it 12-18, but two minutes later Ukuma Ta’ai went over from a great pass by Tom Holmes and McIntosh converted on taking over the goalkicking duties.

And the Giants extended their lead on 69 minutes when Jake Wardle went over the line on 69 minutes with McIntosh converting to give the Giants an unassailable 12-30 lead.

Salford replied when McCarthy scored his second try on 73 minutes, converted by Inu, but the Giants had the last laugh when McIntosh supported a break by Gaskell for the Giants’ sixth try, with

Red Devils: Niall Evalds, Greg Johnson, Krisnan Inu, Kris Welham, Ken Sio, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Ben Nakubuwai, Joey Lussick, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Ryan Lannon, Tyrone McCarthy; Subs: Jake Bibby, Mark Flanagan, Greg Burke, Joel Tomkins

Tries: McCarthy 2, Sio, Welham Goals: Inu

Giants: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Louis Senior, Jake Wardle, Innes Senior, Lee Gaskell, Tom Holmes, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Ukuma Ta’ai, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy; Subs: Kruise Leeming, Matty English, Oliver Wilson, Michael Lawrence

Tries: I Senior, English, Leeming, McIntosh 2, Leeming, Ta’ai Goals: McIntosh 4

A full report and photos from tonight’s game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.