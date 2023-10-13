Hull FC Academy given ‘Outstanding’ grading by RFL

HULL FC’s Centre of Excellence Academy pathway has been graded ‘Outstanding’ by the Rugby Football League following its independent accreditation process.

The Black & Whites brought its Academy back in-house in 2020 as part of the new-look Centre of Excellence, which has seen the club’s pathway thrive to become one of the best youth development programmes in the country.

Several new staff members have been recruited to join the programme, including experienced Head of Youth Pete Riding, as part of a 46 strong team of coaches, medical staff, welfare officers, scouts, education tutors and more, whilst the club have successfully identified and signed some of the regions brightest young rugby league players.

The Black and Whites’ Under 18s have finished in the top four in the last two seasons, qualifying for the end-of-season play-off semi-finals in both campaigns, demonstrating significant on-field development.

Further signifying Hull FC on-field strength this year, twelve youngsters were selected to represent Yorkshire in the three-match War of the Roses series, whilst Jack Charles and Cobie Wainhouse represented England Academy in France this summer.

In 2024, as many as 22 players in Tony Smith’s first-team squad will be products of Hull FC’s youth programme, making up over half of the roster.

The Academy, which is based at the club’s Centre of Excellence, continues to make positive steps forward, now sharing state-of-the-art facilities with the first team squad at the University of Hull training facility, which will soon undergo further developments.

In addition, the club offers the unique opportunity to train and study full-time on campus, providing higher education opportunities, development courses, coaching qualifications and work placements.

The RFL’s official academy grading report highlighted:

“Hull FC have moved to the University of Hull as their academy training and playing venue. This facility provides players access to the highest quality facilities, as well as providing staff with access to office space and the wider knowledge of the University.

“The academy has strengthened its education offer running a course based at the University, as well as partnering to provide a team that supports player development.

“Many recommendations from the previous accreditation have been strengthened, with additions made including an academy board with independent members, a focus on the development of mental skills and a player development programme across the city.

“Leaders demonstrate a good capacity for improving the academy further and they are aware of the improvements that need to be made.”

The report also highlighted the following areas as key strengths of the academy:

-The partnership with the University of Hull and the facilities that the partnership provides

The development of a mental skills programme to support players

The commitment of all staff, including volunteers within the academy

The understanding by academy leaders and leaders at the club on the role of the academy and where it can still improve

The positive views of parents and how the academy is helping their sons/daughters develop as rugby players and people

Speaking after receiving the official grading of ‘Outstanding’ from the RFL, Hull FC CEO James Clark said:

“We are thrilled with the report and for the significant progress we have made with our Centre of Excellence programme to be recognised, which we feel is the best development opportunity in our region and one of the best in the sport.

“Everyone from staff to players to parents has put so much work in to growing our pathway, so they should be extremely proud of their efforts – as well as the many dedicated volunteers within our community game that play a key role in the development of our players from a young age.

“We are determined to deliver the very best pathway we can for young players at Hull FC to not only give them the best possible opportunity to one day wear the first-team jersey, but to also help them grow as young people through their vocational and academic attainment, and wellbeing.

“We believe our pathway, our people and our facilities are now some of the best available, which is reflected by the number of players to have played representative football this year and 22 homegrown players in our first-team squad next season.

“We are extremely proud to deliver a pathway that embraces our homegrown players and we hope it can become a successful hallmark of our club for many years to come.”

