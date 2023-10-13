Castleford Tigers set to lose long-serving backroom staff member to Wakefield Trinity as Daryl Powell makes changes

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to lose one of their longest-serving backroom staff members to Wakefield Trinity.

That man is head physio Matty Crowther, who has been at The Jungle since 2014 and who is set to join former Castleford head coach Daryl Powell at Wakefield’s new revolution, League Express understands.

Trinity have recently been taken over by Matt Ellis, a millionaire businessman from the city itself, and that has since led to grandiose spending plans in order to get the West Yorkshire club back into Super League.

That has included bringing in Powell on a four-year deal, whilst the ex-Warrington Wolves boss will be wanting to bring in his own backroom staff to aid that Super League push.

That will include Crowther who has almost become part of the furniture at Castleford as the Tigers themselves look to rebuild following a disastrous 2023 Super League season.

