Hull FC and Catalans Dragons props set to make welcome returns from injury

Scott Taylor has been named in Hull FC’s 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons on Sunday and could play for the first time this season following a foot injury.

However, Hull must do without suspended skipper Luke Gale, as well as Adam Swift (foot) and Connor Wynne (concussion), for the Super League clash, as Jacob Hookem and Harvey Barron also come into contention.

Josh Griffin (ankle and knee), Andre Savelio (knee), Joe Cator (Achilles) and Cameron Scott (ankle) remain out injured.

Catalans make two enforced changes to their squad, with Jordan Dezaria and Joe Chan absent through injury and suspension respectively.

The Dragons have a welcome returnee in Julian Bousquet, following the arm injury suffered in the opening round of the season, while Mathieu Cozza also comes into contention, though Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare (pectoral) and Mike McMeeken (arm) remain out.

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – MKM Stadium, Sunday 6.45pm

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 28 Aidan Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron.

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 28 Sam Kasiano.