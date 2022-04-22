Wigan Warriors welcome duo back from injury as squads named for Salford Red Devils clash

Wigan Warriors have two key players back from injury for their Channel 4-televised Super League clash with Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Wigan welcome back Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall to the threequarter ranks for Salford’s visit, following shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

The pair replace Sam Powell, who begins a six-match suspension, and James McDonnell in the Warriors’ 21-man squad while Thomas Leuluai (knee) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) remain sidelined.

Salford also make two changes to their squad, with Ryan Lannon and Amir Bourouh replaced by Jack Wells and Alex Gerrard.

The Red Devils continue to be without Tim Lafai (hand), Joe Burgess (knee), Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), Harvey Livett (calf) and Dan Sarginson (shoulder).

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – DW Stadium, Sunday 1pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 20 Jack Wells, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Matt Costello, 25 Morgan Escaré, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.