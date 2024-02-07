Hull FC and Hull KR to break 17-year record in Super League Round One

HULL FC and Hull KR are set to break a 17-year-old record in the opening game of Super League Round One in 2024.

Next Thursday’s fixture between the bitter rivals will be the competition’s biggest opening night attendance in over 17 years with over 17,500 tickets already being sold.

It will also be Hull FC’s biggest Round One attendance at home across the Super League era, surpassing the 17,000 that watched the Black and Whites take on Leeds Rhinos in February 2005.

Tickets for the fixture are now limited, with supporters urged to secure theirs as soon as possible for the 8pm kick-off.

Commenting on the attendance milestone for the competition, Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones, said: “We were excited by the possibility of opening the season with a Hull Derby for the first time, and we’re delighted that it has captured the imagination of the fans of both clubs, and of the wider sporting public.

“Hull FC versus Hull KR is one of Rugby League’s greatest rivalries, and it also provides the opportunity to celebrate a city and a region where the sport means so much.

“Between them, Hull FC and Hull KR have sold more than 15,000 season tickets or memberships for the 2024 campaign, in addition to attracting a wide range of commercial partners, and also promoting Rugby League participation with their commitment to inclusivity.

“Our congratulations and thanks go to both clubs and their fans for reaching this milestone, with Super League already guaranteed its biggest opening night crowd for 17 years.”

Tickets in unreserved areas of the lower bowl are already completely sold out, while just a handful of single seats remain available in the East Stand, and final remaining grouped seats in the West Stand are now extremely limited.

Seating is now also limited in reserved areas of the South Stand with a low number of grouped seats still available.

