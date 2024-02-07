Ex-Warrington Wolves and NRL prop Roy Asotasi to return to play aged 42

FORMER Warrington Wolves and NRL prop Roy Asotasi is to return to the rugby league field to play aged 42!

Asotasi, who played for Warrington in 2014 and 2015 making over 50 appearances in the process, hasn’t played the sport since hanging up his boots at the end of 2015.

Now though he has joined Souths Juniors club Coogee Dolphins – a feeder team for the South Sydney Rabbitohs for whom Asotasi used to play.

“Roy will be working with our elite players to help them break into junior representative and NRL pathways teams, and will also be playing A-grade for the mighty Coogee Dolphins,” a club statement read.

The Dolphins play in the South Sydney District Junior Rugby Football League and is part of the New South Wales Rugby League competition.

During a glittering 14-year career, the 42-year-old made 84 appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2002 and 2006 before moving to the Rabbitohs where he would play another 133 times over a seven-year period.

Asotasi would also appear on the international stage, earning 24 caps for New Zealand and one for Samoa.

