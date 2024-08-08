Hull FC and Leigh Leopards lock horns over Lachlan Lam as both sides ‘confident’ of Super League deal

HULL FC and Leigh Leopards have locked horns over halfback Lachlan Lam as both sides remain ‘confident’ of Super League deal.

The saga concerning the Papua New Guinea halfback’s future has reigned supreme the past few months, with a decision expected on his future ‘imminently’ according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells.

Wells, live on Sky Sports tonight for St Helens’ clash with Salford Red Devils, revealed that both Hull and Leigh are confident of getting their man.

“Lachlan Lam has been the word for some time, I understand Leigh are confident they will retain him,” Wells said.

“Hull FC are also confident they will get his signature. Both can’t be right, can they?

“If Hull FC do make the move stick, it’s likely Jake Trueman would become a Wakefield player in 2025 to reunite with Daryl Powell.”

Meanwhile, Lachlan’s father and coach, Adrian Lam, said this about Lachlan’s future: “There’s nothing for me to add to that, it is what it is at the moment,” Adrian Lam said.

