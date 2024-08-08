St Helens secure stunning Golden Point win over Salford Red Devils after four cards shown

ST HELENS secured a stunning 17-16 win over Salford Red Devils in Golden Point

Saints started the brighter of the two sides as Tommy Makinson slid over in the corner following a superb Moses Mbye pass. However, Mark Percival couldn’t convert as the hosts led 4-0.

Paul Wellens’ side were by far the better side in the opening exchanges as Salford were cut down to 12 men when Joe Shorrocks pulled Daryl Clark back as the latter followed up an Mbye break.

However, the Red Devils’ defence stood firm, and Marc Sneyd reduced the deficit to two as the half-hour approached with Curtis Sironen penalised for a late tackle.

And Sneyd levelled proceedings five minutes later when Saints were found offside as the sides went into the break all square at 4-4.

HALF-TIME: ST HELENS 4-4 SALFORD RED DEVILS

Saints started the second-half just as they began the first – on the front foot. And, following a strong Sironen run, Waqa Blake was on hand to take the second-rower’s offload. Percival converted expertly on the wing to make it 10-4.

It wasn’t long before Salford were level, with some controversy involved. Sneyd grubbered through for Chris Hankinson to follow through, with the centre adjudged to have had enough downward pressure. Sneyd converted for 10-10.

Makinson nearly got his second on the hour after Blake followed up a Lewis Dodd bomb, but Blake was offside in the build-up as the Red Devils survived.

Saints did hit the lead once more though, and, it wasn’t long after when Jake Burns found Joe Batchelor on his shoulder. Percival converted for a 16-10 lead.

Things continued to boil over as Morgan Knowles was sinbinned for a high tackle on Joe Mellor before Batchelor was given a yellow card for an off-the-ball tackle on Loghan Lewis. Oliver Partington was also sinbinned for running at Batchelor in the aftermath.

And, in the following set, Nene Macdonald charged over as Sneyd levelled with the boot with ten minutes to go, but neither side could hit the final blow as Golden Point came into play.

As it was, Mbye delivered the final blow with a superb drop goal.

St Helens

33 Harry Robertson

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Waqa Blake

4 Mark Percival

25 Tee Ritson

14 Moses Mbye

7 Lewis Dodd

10 Matty Lees

9 Daryl Clark

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 Matt Whitley

16 Curtis Sironen

13 Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

8 Alex Walmsley

12 Joe Batchelor

15 James Bell

24 Jake Burns

Tries: Makinson (8), Blake (45), Batchelor (60)

Goals: Percival 2/3

Sinbin: Knowles (67) – high tackle, Batchelor (68) – high tackle

Field goals: Mbye (84)

Salford Red Devils

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Nene Macdonald

23 Chris Hankinson

5 Deon Cross

32 Jayden Nikorima

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

16 Joe Shorrocks

31 Joe Bullock

11 Sam Stone

12 Kallum Watkins

13 Oliver Partington

Substitutes

15 Shane Wright

24 Joe Mellor

27 Gil Dudson

29 Loghan Lewis

Tries: Hankinson (51), Macdonald (70)

Goals: Sneyd 4/4

Sinbin: Shorrocks (19) – professional foul, Partington (68) – running in

