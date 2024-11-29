Hull FC announce squad numbers as seven new signings get first-team nod

HULL FC have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign.

Former Canberra back Jordan Rapana will don Hull’s No. 1 jersey in 2025, whilst his ex-Raiders team mate Aidan Sezer takes No. 7.

In No. 3 for the Black & Whites will be Zak Hardaker, who will run out alongside former Leigh Leopards comrades Ed Chamberlain (No. 4), Tom Briscoe (No. 5), John Asiata (No. 13), and Oliver Holmes (No. 15).

Young wingers Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin will wear the No. 2 and No. 22 shirts, respectively.

Returning to West Hull, Jordan Abdull takes No. 6 for 2025 after spells with Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.

Former Salford Red Devils team mates Amir Bourouh and Cade Cust will sport the No. 9 and No. 14 jerseys, respectively.

Having impressed on debut in the final game of the season against Catalans, youngsters Ryan Westerman (No. 29) and Callum Kemp (No. 30) complete the list of squad numbers for 2025.

1 – Jordan Rapana

2 – Harvey Barron

3 – Zak Hardaker

4 – Ed Chamberlain

5 – Tom Briscoe

6 – Jordan Abdull

7 – Aidan Sezer

8 – Herman Ese’ese

9 – Amir Bourouh

10 – Ligi Sao

11 – Jed Cartwright

12 – Jordan Lane

13 – John Asiata

14 – Cade Cust

15 – Oliver Holmes

16 – Yusuf Aydin

17 – Jack Ashworth

18 – The 18th Man

19 – Brad Fash

20 – Davy Litten

21 – Will Gardiner

22 – Lewis Martin

23 – Logan Moy

24 – Jack Charles

25 – Denive Balmforth

26 – Zach Jebson

27 – Matty Laidlaw

28 – Nick Staveley

29 – Ryan Westerman

30 – Callum Kemp

