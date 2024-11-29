Hull FC announce squad numbers as seven new signings get first-team nod

HULL FC have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Betfred Super League campaign.
Former Canberra back Jordan Rapana will don Hull’s No. 1 jersey in 2025, whilst his ex-Raiders team mate Aidan Sezer takes No. 7.
In No. 3 for the Black & Whites will be Zak Hardaker, who will run out alongside former Leigh Leopards comrades Ed Chamberlain (No. 4), Tom Briscoe (No. 5), John Asiata (No. 13), and Oliver Holmes (No. 15).
Young wingers Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin will wear the No. 2 and No. 22 shirts, respectively.
Returning to West Hull, Jordan Abdull takes No. 6 for 2025 after spells with Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.
Former Salford Red Devils team mates Amir Bourouh and Cade Cust will sport the No. 9 and No. 14 jerseys, respectively.
Having impressed on debut in the final game of the season against Catalans, youngsters Ryan Westerman (No. 29) and Callum Kemp (No. 30) complete the list of squad numbers for 2025.
1 – Jordan Rapana
2 – Harvey Barron
3 – Zak Hardaker
4 – Ed Chamberlain
5 – Tom Briscoe
6 – Jordan Abdull
7 – Aidan Sezer
8 – Herman Ese’ese
9 – Amir Bourouh
10 – Ligi Sao
11 – Jed Cartwright
12 – Jordan Lane
13 – John Asiata
14 – Cade Cust
15 – Oliver Holmes
16 – Yusuf Aydin
17 – Jack Ashworth
18 – The 18th Man
19 – Brad Fash
20 – Davy Litten
21 – Will Gardiner
22 – Lewis Martin
23 – Logan Moy
24 – Jack Charles
25 – Denive Balmforth
26 – Zach Jebson
27 – Matty Laidlaw
28 – Nick Staveley
29 – Ryan Westerman
30 – Callum Kemp
