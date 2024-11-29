Talks ‘progressing well’ as ex-Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard set for rugby league return

EX-CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard looks destined to take over at Sheffield Eagles with talks ‘progressing well’.

Rugby League Live yesterday revealed that Sheffield had identified Lingard as one of their main targets and now League Express can reveal that talks between the two parties are ‘progressing well’ as the Eagles look set to appoint the former Castleford man as their number one.

It follows the news that former head coach Mark Aston will take over in a temporary varied full-time role, which will see him working to raise commercial revenue and sponsorship for the club, attending events and acting as an ambassador for the club, and supporting the Eagles Foundation to establish a player pathway in the city whilst also supporting the network of volunteers within both the club and the foundation.

On the successful appeal of Aston’s current ban, or when the current sanction comes to an end, whichever is the earliest, the Sheffield veteran will take on the role of Director of Rugby at the club, with the remit of overseeing all aspects of competitive Rugby League at the club – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – working to mentor and develop the coaching staff across the three programmes, supporting coaches in identifying and recruiting players, succession planning and a continued focus on player development and the player pathway in the city.

For Lingard, a return to rugby league as head coach of Sheffield boss will see him return to the Championship for the first time since exiting the Batley Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 season to take up the reins at Castleford for 2024.

During his first year as a head coach in Super League, Lingard steered the Tigers to seven wins from 27 league fixtures.

