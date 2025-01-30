Hull FC boss John Cartwright responds to Jordan Abdull exit and links to Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has responded to Jordan Abdull’s exit and the links to Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross.

The past few weeks have seen the Black and Whites linked with both Sneyd and Cross as Salford attempt to make it to the start of the 2025 Super League season following an off-season plagued by financial issues.

When asked about the links to sign the Salford duo, Cartwright explained that Hull does have salary cap space but that there isn’t “a lot available” at present.

There’s not a lot available at this time of year. The season’s about to start, so we’ve spent a full pre-season with the players that we’ve got,” Cartwright told BBC Radio Humberside.

“It’s not a case of us trying to sign players, it’s more players and managers worried about the situation they’re in I suppose.

“We’re a club that we do have spots available, space available in our salary cap and we’ve had names of players thrown at us from a lot of different clubs.”

The Black and Whites are on the hunt for a new halfback partner for veteran Aidan Sezer following the exit of Jordan Abdull.

Abdull was released by Hull over two weeks ago with the new signing exiting before even playing a game for his boyhood club.

Cartwright was again asked by BBC Radio Humberside what happened, with the former Brisbane Broncos assistant saying: “Look it was just a decision between the club and Jordan,” Cartwright told BBC Humberside.

“The club has issued a statement, both parties agreed to it and sort of leave that one at that.”