Bradford Bulls the next club to improve IMG score with new screen

IN the past few days and weeks, we have seen both Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers improve standards around their respective grounds which will see an improved score in the next round of IMG grading.

Now it is the turn of Championship side Bradford Bulls, who currently sit in 16th in the IMG grading with a score of 12.15.

Over the past few days, the West Yorkshire club has installed a new screen, which will not only see the club score an improved 0.125 points, but it will see Bradford score a whole other point by meeting the minimum standards required.

As such, if the IMG grading system was done tomorrow, the Bulls would score 13.28, leapfrogging both York Knights and London Broncos into 14th.

The Bulls would, however, still remain behind Toulouse Olympique with their score of 13.58 and Salford Red Devils – the last team in Super League – on 13.97.

On the field, meanwhile, the Bulls have been backed by many to be sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table come the end of the 2024 season under new head coach Brian Noble.