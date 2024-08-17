Hull FC boss Simon Grix reacts to woeful London Broncos defeat

HULL FC went down 29-4 to the London Broncos in game one of Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

It was a dreadful performance from the Black and Whites, capped off by an 80th minute yellow card to Denive Balmforth following a late tackle.

And it’s fair to say that Hull boss Simon Grix was disappointed to say the least, speaking to Sky Sports after the game: “We are doing it tough and I just think we are not mentally agile enough when more adversity comes at us we didn’t have an answer.

“The London team are really together, I didn’t think it was a great game for either team and they handled the day and what’s at stake better than us.

“I have no complaint about the result, there is a lot of talk in our group but the actions don’t back it up.

“It looked like a Championship game, it wasn’t the right level for Super League.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast