Player ratings as Wigan Warriors ease to victory over St Helens

WIGAN WARRIORS once more ensured bragging rights over local rivals St Helens with a

Wigan started the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall going in off a bullet Adam Keighran pass on 15 minutes. The latter converted to make it 6-0.

The Warriors were rampant and doubled their lead four minutes later through a superb individual kick and chase from Jack Farrimond. Keighran converted for a 12-0 lead.

Saints offered little in attack and were pegged back once more on the hooter as Keighran slotted over a penalty when Paul Wellens’ side were found to be offside.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 14-0 ST HELENS

No matter what Saints tried, they just couldn’t breach the Wigan defence – even when Kaide Ellis was sinbinned for a high tackle just before the hour.

That fact was summed up when Matt Whitley lost the ball over the line under pressure from Jai Field after taking an inside pass from Harry Robertson.

Wigan themselves were denied a try when the final pass from Jake Wardle to Marshall was deemed forward by referee Jack Smith.

That would have settled proceedings with 12 minutes left, but it didn’t matter anyway as Sam Walters caught a superb Abbas Miski kick inside to dot down. Keighran converted to round things off at 20-0.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 9

2 Abbas Miski – 7

26 Zach Eckersley – 7

4 Jake Wardle – 8

5 Liam Marshall – 8

30 Jack Farrimond – 8

3 Adam Keighran – 8

8 Ethan Havard – 6

17 Kruise Leeming – 6

16 Luke Thompson – 6

21 Junior Nsemba – 8

22 Sam Walters – 6

13 Kaide Ellis – 7

Substitutes

10 Liam Byrne – 5

15 Patrick Mago – 5

19 Tyler Dupree – 6

27 Tom Forber – 6

Tries: Marshall (15), Farrimond (19), Walters (75)

Goals: Keighran 4/4

Sinbin: Ellis (55) – high tackle

St Helens

33 Harry Robertson – 8

2 Tommy Makinson – 7

3 Waqa Blake – 5

12 Joe Batchelor – 5

25 Tee Ritson – 5

21 Ben Davies – 5

14 Moses Mbye – 6

20 George Delaney – 6

15 James Bell – 5

10 Matty Lees – 6

19 Matt Whitley – 5

16 Curtis Sironen – N/A

17 Agnatius Paasi – 6

Substitutes

8 Alex Walmsley – 4

24 Jake Burns – 5

30 Jonny Vaughan – 6

31 Noah Stephens – 6

Tries:

Goals: