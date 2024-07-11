Hull FC boss Simon Grix reveals own version of “bizarre” Ben Reynolds exit

HULL FC head coach Simon Grix has revealed his own version of events as to Ben Reynolds’ immediate departure from the MKM Stadium.

Reynolds had been on loan with the Black and Whites from parent club Hull KR, but signed a deal with Featherstone Rovers until the end of the 2024 season last night.

For Grix, it’s been a “bizarre” period of events.

“It’s a bizarre scenario, to be honest,” Grix told BBC Radio Humberside. “It all happened very fast and I was absolutely oblivious.

“I probably found out ten minutes before it ended up reaching the paper. I’ve got a bit of a story, but it’s not for me to share. There was an understanding in place, but he has chosen to go his own way.”

Grix outlined his disappointment in Reynolds’ exit.

“The timing of it is disappointing but I’m not going to speak ill of Ben. I’m sure he’s got his reasons to move on and secure his future elsewhere and that’s his prerogative at the end of it all, but it is disappointing in what it means for us.

“We were only speaking last week about what Benny had brought, how he’s freed Truey (Jake Trueman) up a bit, and how Truey is finding his feet.

“Although it wasn’t perfect and we still weren’t where we liked to be, it was looking a bit more joined up. But, it is what it is. We can’t drag Benny back in here and force him to play. We’ll move on.”

