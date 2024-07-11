Leeds-based rugby league club Hunslet keen for financial consortium as Championship goal revealed

HUNSLET RLFC have outlined their desire to bring in new investors for a financial consortium to lead the Leeds-based League One club to the Championship.

The Parksiders are semi-professional, but have been in the third tier of rugby league for the past five years – now the club is keen to make the leap to the second tier.

Investors are being sought to join current sponsor Jason Peterkin and financial donor Tony Levison to help deliver Hunslet’s ambition to become a Championship side.

Hunslet CEO, Neil Hampshire explained: “The Club is financially sound and in the process of securing new income streams via deals with other users of the stadium, including South Leeds FC and Hunslet Wolves RU.

“We are also currently in positive talks with Leeds City Council around further opportunities that will help to grow our business.

“On top of that we have a strong membership base too, and we will arrange to hold a meeting with them shortly to talk about how they can support our ambitions going forward.

“The bottom line though, is that in order to drive up footfall and secure the next generation of Hunslet fans, we really need to make a step change.

“For us that means playing in the Championship, with the added benefit of local derbies and bigger crowds.

“There’s no doubt that it will be a tough challenge, both to secure promotion and retain Championship status, and in order to meet that challenge we will need additional funds to invest in the playing squad.

“Jason, Tony and myself would be happy to talk to any individuals / groups about creating a financial consortium to support the Club’s ambitions.”

