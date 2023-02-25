Hull FC boss Tony Smith calls out “bonkers” Super League predictions following Leeds Rhinos win

BEFORE the 2023 Super League, Championship, League One and NRL seasons begin, pundits and fans give their predictions about the year ahead.

Sometimes, pundits and fans are spot on, other times they are not. However, the predictions are part and parcel of the build-up to a new season.

For Hull FC head coach Tony Smith, the predictions are “bonkers” and put too much unnecessary pressure on coaches and fans to perform.

“We go one or two games into a season and we are doom and gloom, it’s all over for some teams already,” Smith said.

“It’s bonkers and its crazy. We start off with a big focus on who’s going to win the Grand Final and who will get relegated – what?

“Let’s look forward to a great season and exciting rugby league and the twists and turns it produces. It’s crazy how we focus on that.”

Smith also called on people to change that focus going into a new season and instead look towards the exciting things on offer.

“Until we change that, it is always going to be the focus. There are some really good match ups, there should be exciting games, we’ve got some young stars coming through, some different combinations.

“Why we want to make bold predictions I don’t know. I do know we will end up between 1 and 12.”

Hull are currently riding high on the wave of two consecutive wins after putting the Castleford Tigers to the sword last weekend, 32-30.