Rohan Smith: Victory “would not have been in question” with better execution says Leeds boss as one man set to miss St Helens clash

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith believes that if his side had executed better then “the result would not have been in question” against Hull FC last night.

The Rhinos went down 22-18 but had numerous chances, including two bombed tries after making breaks through the heart of Hull’s defence.

Leeds came to rue those missed opportunities with the Black and Whites striking a hammer blow in the final stages of the contest.

For Rohan Smith, he believes his side were better physically.

“Second-half we created a lot of opportunities and didn’t execute. I thought we won the physical battle, we created more chances but the nature of sport is you have got execute on the end of it,” Smith said.

“There were a couple of poor defensive moments which we were punished for again but overall I thought our defence looked largely in control.

“We won a lot of physical collisions tonight more than the opposition I would suggest, but some of the things you win you don’t get rewarded for but that’s out of your control.

“There was a lot of intent and effort put in tonight. We put ourselves in a position to win the game. Those things are pleasing but we didn’t go on with it so everyone is disappointed.

“I thought it was a game of missed chances. We created a lot of ruck speed in the first-half unrewarded – we couldn’t find the right play on the end of that ruck speed.

“I thought if our execution had been somewhat better then the result goes our way. If it had been a lot better then the result would not have been in question.

Leeds do have a concern with Morgan Gannon after the forward left the field with a head knock. He subsequently failed his HIA and will miss next week’s clash against St Helens.

“He failed his HIA so we will go through the appropriate processes there. He is fine and in good health. There are no dramas.”