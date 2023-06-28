Hull FC boss Tony Smith on Jake Clifford’s future as interest in ex-NRL halfback mounts

IF there is one man that has taken Super League by storm in 2023 then it is Hull FC’s Jake Clifford.

The former Newcastle Knights halfback joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2023 season on a two-year deal, but performances in recent weeks have got people talking.

Clifford has been that good that he is being linked with a move back to the NRL already – not even a year after leaving the competition.

For Hull head coach Tony Smith, he hopes that Clifford stays at the MKM Stadium after impressing for the Black and Whites so far this season.

“I’ve said to him that I will support him whatever he does throughout his career, he is a good young man I like working with him and he will attract interest,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

‘Hopefully we will be attractive enough for him to stay and play for as long as he wants to. I hope he’s got a whole heap of options, it means he is playing well.

“That’s my job, to help Jake and help him achieve things in his career he wants to as well as help the rest of his teammates achieve what they can along the way.”