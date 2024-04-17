Hull FC captain Danny Houghton slams outside noise about “horrible” culture at Super League club

HULL FC captain Danny Houghton has slammed the outside noise claiming there to be a “horrible” culture at the Super League club.

The Black and Whites currently sit second bottom in the Super League table and crashed out of the Challenge Cup at the first time of asking with results ending Tony Smith’s tenure at the club.

Hull have won just once in eight fixtures so far during the 2024 season, whilst overseas imports Tex Hoy and Fa’amanu Brown departed the club last week.

But, Houghton has dismissed claims from outside that the Hull dressing room is permeated by a ‘bad’ culture.

“It gets thrown up all the time that the culture is horrible at Hull FC,” Houghton told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Why is the culture bad? To me, a bad culture is when things are horrible, bad people are around the place and it’s a toxic environment. I don’t see that in this playing group.

“We just haven’t performed on the field. Whether we’ve got enough as a whole to do that, we can all debate, but what we have enough of is self-respect.

“We need to go out there and make sure that we commit to each other and have a go for each other. Whether we’ve got the quality and the ability to go and beat Wigan and St Helens or not, all we can ask of each other is that we give everything to each other and the club.

“I don’t see where it comes from – this horrible culture and this toxic environment – but that’s what we’re labelled with and the only way we can change it in sport is through results.

“If we’re winning every game, all of a sudden we’ve got a great culture and it’s not toxic anymore, so we’ve got to go down that route.”

