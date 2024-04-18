Images revealed of Castleford Tigers’ brand new seating stand completed

IMAGES have been released of the completion of Castleford Tigers’ brand new seating stand.

The Tigers’ Princess Street stand, which used to be all standing terracing, has been transformed in a matter of weeks into a seating stand that will go a long way to ticking yet another box in IMG’s guidelines ahead of the all-important grading at the end of the 2024 season.

The additional seats, labelled with infamous ‘TIGERS’ and adorning the infamous amber and black colours of the Castleford club, number 1,719 which will take The Jungle above the mark of 2,000 permanent seats, one of nine criteria required for the maximum facilities score under the new club-grading system.

The new seats will also bring Castleford close to that required figure while a new main stand is being built, under the wider redevelopment plans that were recently approved by Wakefield Council.

While those plans are with government for final review – after which £12.2m of funding will be available – the club is using the £2m made available from the council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund for more immediate improvements.

The club intend to increase the number of sponsors’ seats to reach the required minimum of 200, and construct an enclosed directors’ box, by the end of this season as required for the total facilities score, which earns a whole point out of the 20 available under club grading.

They are continuing to consider options for a TV studio space and media facilities to reach the standard required for that score.

The Tigers have also ordered a permanent big screen, which could be in place by their home game against London on April 26, and would separately earn 0.125 points.

They would gain the same number for the installation of LED advertising boards around three sides of the ground, although the club is still costing this.

Prior to the new seats being installed, the covered section of the main stand was the only part of the Tigers’ Wheldon Road home with seating, and the rest was standing-only.

Castleford also intend to install new turnstiles and fencing, upgrade toilets and resurface around the stadium and its car park over the coming months.

Of course, all potential points are on offer with the Tigers keen to park themselves as a high Grade B with the view to being a Grade A some time in the future.

Images of the new seating stand below:

Images taken from the Castleford Tigers Supporters Club

