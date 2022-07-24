Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson stunned by ’embarrassing’ defeat to Castleford Tigers

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson was stunned to watch his side turn an 18-14 half-time advantage into an 18-46 shellacking against Castleford Tigers at the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

In a ten-minute spell with an extra man after Jake Mamo was sinbinned in the 45th minute, Hull conceded three tries to transform the game.

“In the second half it was embarrassing,” admitted Hodgson.

“I don’t often say that, but when we experience any adversity, we are struggling.”

Hodgson substituted the returning Jake Connor, coming back from a medial ligament knee injury, in the second half, with Hodgson reluctant to comment on whether he will play against Toulouse this week.

“The game was there to be won at half-time, but we have a lack of willingness to put our bodies on the line and we didn’t come out of the sheds,” added Hodgson.

“Winning solves everything but we are really disappointed that we thought that being tough was pushing and shoving rather than defending our try line and that is not okay.

“Jake Connor is fine, but I won’t let emotion decide anything. The 17 players didn’t do our jersey proud.”

“It’s difficult when you’re in a rut, you have to fight your way back out of it.”

In a game with six cards shown, Hull had Ligi Sao sent off, while Connor Wynne was shown a yellow card for two separate incidents.

Hodgson will have former Gold Coast Titans utility man Will Smith available for selection this week, after the club announced his signing until the end of this season.

And the club also signed Newcastle Knights fullback Tex Hoy on a two-year contract from next season.

