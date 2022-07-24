Toulouse Olympique star Olly Ashall-Bott fine after scary post-match collapse

There was a health scare for Toulouse Olympique fullback Olly Ashall-Bott as he collapsed on the pitch following Saturday’s match against Salford Red Devils at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Doctors rushed to treat the 24-year-old as he fell to the ground after the final hooter and he received treatment for several minutes.

Supporters were concerned as it appeared that Ashall-Bott, who joined the club from Huddersfield Giants earlier this year, was struggling to breathe as ambulance crew surrounded him.

He was eventually revived and helped from the pitch to a round of applause from relieved French fans.

A Toulouse spokesman said: “It looked scary at the time but he received immediate professional attention and he was in safe hands.

“Olly was suffering from exhaustion; the conditions were very hot and he had worked very hard in the match.”

Meanwhile, prop Justin Sangaré has vowed to do all he can to help Toulouse stay in Super League despite securing a move to Leeds Rhinos next season.

“Before I join the Rhinos, I have a mission to finish with my teammates in Toulouse, my only club for now,” he said.

“I’ll give my best for us to stay in Super League for next year.”

