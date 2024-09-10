Hull FC confirm Carlos Tuimavave’s future

HULL FC have confirmed that Carlos Tuimavave will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Tuimavave has spent nine seasons with Hull, making 180 appearances – including two Challenge Cup final triumphs in 2016 and 2017 – and scoring 56 tries.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years but served as club captain in the 2023 season.

“It’s been a difficult decision for me to make,” said Tuimavave, who played for New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights before signing with Hull.

“I’ve been here for nine years – I didn’t think I’d be here that long. I originally signed a three-year contract at the age of 23, but things work out differently to what you plan, and I have no regrets.

“It’s mixed emotions for me at the moment, but it’s the right time to move on.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved. My family love Hull FC as much as I do. My kids know no different, they love this club.

“To spend nine years at one club is a special achievement. The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I’ve got memories here that will last me a lifetime.”

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson described ex-Samoa international Tuimavave as “one of the greatest NRL signings this club has ever made.”

Pearson added: “He has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism both on and off the field, and will leave a lasting legacy on the club.

“He will be the first to admit that he didn’t expect to spend such a significant period of time in West Hull, but he has taken this club and its community to his heart, giving everything he has got throughout the best years of his career.”

Hull state that Tuimavave will take up another opportunity in Rugby League.

