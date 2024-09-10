Why two Super League ‘final day’ fixtures will no longer be on final day

ONLY four of the six matches in the final round of the Super League regular season will now take place at the same time.

Every match was initially scheduled to be played on Friday, September 20 with 8pm kick-offs, in a repeat of last season’s dramatic final day.

However, Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers will now take place 24 hours earlier, while Hull FC v Catalans Dragons will be played a day later.

The West Yorkshire derby has been switched to Thursday, September 19 (kick-off 8pm) to give staff at the John Smith’s Stadium more time to prepare for that Saturday’s football fixture between Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town.

This match will have no bearing on league placings, with Huddersfield and Castleford guaranteed to finish ninth and tenth in the table and only the order to be decided.

Hull FC’s tie with Catalans has been moved at the request of Sky Sports to Saturday, September 21 (kick-off 3pm).

That’s despite the Dragons still having an outside chance of making the Super League play-offs, and Hull being in a battle with London Broncos to avoid the wooden spoon.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast