Hull FC confirm return of dual-registration link with Bradford Bulls

Hull FC and Bradford Bulls will have a dual-registration partnership again for the 2022 season.

The two clubs had a link-up in place for the 2020 season before Covid curtailed the agreement for that year and the following season.

Now the partnership is back in place, with players at Super League side Hull available to the Championship Bulls when not playing in the first-team.

The dual-registration will also have benefits in the other direction, with Bradford players able to feature for Hull FC in the returning Reserves competition in 2022.

The clubs also say that they will work closely off the field in sharing best practice, and could hold some joint training sessions.

John Kear, Bradford boss and a former Challenge Cup winner when previously in charge at Hull, said: “We are delighted to be able to rekindle our partnership with Hull FC as we look to build on what we started in 2020.

“There will be opportunities throughout the season for us to work closely with Hull at first-team and reserve grade level and it should present genuine benefits for the players, the coaches and the supporters.”

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson added: “We are really looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Bulls again.

“I have a lot of respect for John and his team and we saw the benefit of players like Mitch Vulikijapani joining Bradford (on loan) last season and I can see a number of our players, including our upcoming younger players, benefitting from the experience.”