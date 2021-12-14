League 1 and amateur clubs discover opponents in Challenge Cup

The draws have been made for the first two rounds of the 2022 Challenge Cup.

Thatto Heath Crusaders, who reached the fifth round of the competition in 2019, have been drawn away at Lock Lane in the first round in one of five all-National Conference League ties.

The representatives from Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all at home, with Pilkington Recs travelling to Galway Tribesman, Edinburgh Eagles hosting York Acorn, and Bridgend Blue Bulls welcoming the Royal Navy.

The other three service teams were also all drawn away, as Great Britain Police go to Siddal, the RAF head to Thornhill Trojans, and the British Army are at Orrell St James.

The draw for the second round followed straight after, with Hunslet hosting Keighley Cougars in the pick of the three all-League 1 ties.

Rochdale Hornets will welcome Midlands Hurricanes while Swinton Lions must travel to West Wales Raiders.

There are five second-round ties without any teams from League 1, who enter in that round, guaranteeing at least five amateur clubs will be in the third round of the cup.

The draw was conducted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will host the Challenge Cup final for the first time next May.

First-round matches will be played on the weekend of January 15-16, with the second round taking place two weeks later on the weekend of January 29-30.

Championship clubs will not enter until the fourth round, with Super League sides (minus Toulouse Olympique who have opted out) joining in round six.

First round:

West Hull v Upton

Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside

Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford

Siddal v Great Britain Police

Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders

London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers

Thornhill Trojans v RAF

Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors

Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs

Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn

Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patricks

Bentley v Stanningley

Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy

Orrell St James v British Army

Second round:

Edinburgh Eagles/York Acorn v Jarrow Vikings/Wests Warriors

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes

Doncaster v Thornhill Trojans/RAF

Orrell St James/British Army v Bridgend Blue Bulls/Royal Navy

Oldham v Lock Lane/Thatto Heath Crusaders

Galway Tribesman/Pilkington Recs v Siddal/Great Britain Police

West Hull/Upton v Rochdale Mayfield/Wigan St Patricks

Featherstone Lions/Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley/Stanningley

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

Leigh Miners Rangers/Milford v North Wales Crusaders

West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions

London Skolars v London Chargers/Ellenborough Rangers