Hull FC confirm Tony Smith appointment as new head coach

Hull FC have appointed Tony Smith as their new head coach from the 2023 season.

Smith takes over from fellow Australian Brett Hodgson, who was sacked at the beginning of the week after two years in charge.

The 55-year-old Smith is one of Super League’s most experienced bosses, having led Huddersfield Giants to promotion to the top flight, won two league titles at Leeds Rhinos, and turned Warrington Wolves into serial trophy contenders.

His most recent job was on the other side of the East Yorkshire city with Hull KR, leading them to the play-offs in 2021 before leaving in July amid a more disappointing campaign.

Smith, a former Great Britain and England boss in the late 2000s, now moves to Hull FC and is looking forward to revitalising a club which finished ninth in 2022.

“It’s a great opportunity – one that I wasn’t expecting so soon, but I’m very grateful and excited to get started,” said Smith.

“I understand the challenges ahead, but the overwhelming feeling for me at the moment is excitement about restoring some pride in the club and taking us to some greater heights.”