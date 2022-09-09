Grassroots games to go ahead following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Amateur Rugby League matches are set to be played this weekend as the nation embarks on a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth 11, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Rugby Football League stated: “Following the publication of National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs, the RFL can confirm that fixtures at all levels will go ahead this weekend.

“This will include the Women’s Super League Shield Semi Finals and all community fixtures including Physical Disability Rugby League Finals Day.

“This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former Patron of the Rugby Football League.

“Due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before all fixtures, with a period of silence and where possible the playing of the National Anthem, and the wearing of black armbands.”

The statement concluded: “This is truly an unprecedented time for the Country. We hope that by playing the games this weekend we can do our part in commemorating the life of HM Queen Elizabeth and bring the family of the sport together.”