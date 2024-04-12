Hull FC duo leave Super League club with immediate effect

Hull FC have confirmed that Tex Hoy and Fa’amanu Brown have left the club with immediate effect.

Brown, who was off contract at the end of the season, has requested to return home to be closer to family on compassionate grounds.

Hoy has also left the club ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Both men have struggled for form in the opening few months of the 2024 Super League season, with head coach Tony Smith losing his job in the process.

The Black and Whites have won just once in eight games this year so far.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.