Four potential new clubs for ex-Hull FC man Tex Hoy

TEX HOY is no longer a Hull FC player, with the playmaker’s exit from the club confirmed earlier this afternoon.

After 18 months at the MKM Stadium, the ex-Newcastle Knights star has cut short his time with the Black and Whites despite head coach Tony Smith’s exit.

But, which three clubs could Hoy potentially join now?

Warrington Wolves

Warrington remain one of two Super League sides not currently at their full quota of seven in Super League. Where would Tex Hoy fit into their plans you may ask, but it’s always imperative to have good quality back-ups, especially with both George Williams and Josh Drinkwater facing spells on the sidelines already in 2024. Of course, signing a quota player just for him to wait in the wings could be seen by some as foolish, but it would only be a short-term deal for Hoy.

London Broncos

London are of course the only other Super League club currently without a full quota, which perhaps makes this move more likely given Mike Eccles’ determination to bring in new blood. The likes of Jack Campagnolo, Oli Leyland and James Meadows are already dominating the halves, but Hoy would fight with Alex Walker to become number one choice fullback. It would be a risk for both player and club given the Broncos’ relegation predicament at the end of the season, but it would certainly put Hoy in the shop window if he shows the form that he did at Newcastle.

Wakefield Trinity

It’s perhaps a long shot, but Wakefield Trinity are still on the hunt for new blood with head coach Daryl Powell keen to put together a Super League-quality side whilst still in the Championship. Powell wants his team to be ready for that step up back into the top flight – and Hoy would provide extra competition for places along the backline and in the halves. With no quota limit in the Championship, Hoy would be able to slot right in without Trinity having to get rid of one of their overseas players.

Newcastle Knights

Returning to the Newcastle Knights in the NRL could also be an option for Hoy, whose departure from the club in 2022 was amicable to say the least. The 24-year-old always saw a move to Super League as a stop-gap to a return to Australia, but an early exit from Hull could put some NRL suitors off. The Knights, however, know Hoy inside and out and with Kalyn Ponga becoming increasingly injury-prone, the playmaker could get some game time in 2024.

