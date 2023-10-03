Hull FC forward Andre Savelio signs for rival Super League club

HULL FC forward Andre Savelio has moved to a Super League rival on a two-year deal.

After 64 appearances and 18 tries for the Black and Whites, Savelio has signed for the Huddersfield Giants.

It’s fair to say that Giants’ head coach Ian Watson is happy about the signing: “Andre is one of them where we want a player who is going to come in an really challenge for a starting position in the team and put a few players under pressure and push a few players in terms of that competitive attitude.

“There are certain things that we have discussed with Andre and one of the biggest things is getting him back to the condition that he was in when he was at the Brisbane Broncos. Everyone has seen bits of him, but we want to get him to a consistent level to the best of what Andre can deliver. He could be a big player for us and in the competition as he’s coming into his prime!”

Ahead of joining the club in 2024, Savelio spoke to the club about how he’s excited to get started to play under Watson.

“I’m buzzing to be honest, there’s a whole host of reasons that I wanted to join, the potential in the playing roster, the coach, the mates that I already have there and ones that are going – obviously help. Just a fresh start, super excited.

“It’s an easy answer for me, he was the genuine reason I signed here. I had Jake Connor in my ear mithering me too, but I said this to Watto after I signed, when I was walking in to meet him I’d already kind of made my mind up on my future, but a meeting that was probably meant to be 40 minutes ended up being 2 and half hours and by the time I walked out I knew this move was 100% the best for me.

“It was his honesty and attention to detail that stood out for me, he told me what I bring to the team, but more importantly what I need to work on to be in his team. The finer details around that part of the conversation, was really impressive.”

Finally, Savelio discussed his goals and ambitions for himself and Huddersfield in 2024 and beyond.

“I can’t wait to get in and amongst it, I know 2023 hasn’t gone to plan for The Giants but hopefully next year we can have a year like 2022, and show ‘23 was just a blip. Like I mentioned it’s an attractive roster. I don’t want to lump pressure and say we want to do this and that, but for me get in and work hard, and a big one is to bring the buzz.

“I think when new players come to your club it’s on them to bring some new energy, I’m not a young buck anymore. I know what affect older boys can have on the playing group, its huge for me that, to put your best foot forward whether it be on the field or in general just around the place. Being good people and having each others interests go along way into getting the best out of each other on the field as well I believe.”

