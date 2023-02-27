Hull FC forward banned, Jack Welsby learns fate and Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards men charged

FOLLOWING the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Scott Taylor has been banned for one game following a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge, but the Hull FC forward is the only man to be suspended following the weekend action.

St Helens fullback Jack Welsby has been charged with a Grade A High Tackle for the incident which led to Castleford Tigers being awarded a penalty try. Saints boss Paul Wellens did feel that a penalty try was “sufficient” punishment after the game.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity winger Jorge Taufua, Wigan Warriors forward Liam Farrell and Leigh Leopards’ Joe Wardle have all been given Grade B charges and a £250 fine.

Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin was also charged with a Grade A Dangerous Contact but hasn’t been banned.

Therefore, only Taylor will miss round three of Super League.