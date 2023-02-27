Why Hull FC prop has been banned as clarification around Jack Welsby incident explained in St Helens win

FOLLOWING a weekend round of Super League, all eyes are firmly fixed on the Disciplinary Match Review Panel to see what punishments they have handed out after a gameweek.

Only one player was banned after round two of Super League with that man being Hull FC forward Scott Taylor.

Taylor was charged with a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge and, as such, has been given a one-match ban.

Having looked at the minutes from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade C.”

That means that Taylor will sit out the Black and Whites’ journey to the south of France to take on the Catalans Dragons.

One other incident from the weekend’s games became a big talking point, with St Helens fullback Jack Welsby causing a penalty try after taking Castleford Tigers man Jack Broadbent around the head when the latter looked certain to score.

Welsby was charged with a Grade A High Tackle, which means he has been given neither a ban nor a fine.

For Welsby, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (b) High tackle – Careless – stepped and reaching Grade A,” but this has prompted “no further action.”

Saints head coach Paul Wellens had said on the incident: “In my eyes a penalty try is sufficient punishment, he is working hard to save a try for this team.

“Rugby league is a collision sport and sometimes players do get things wrong and he did get it wrong. There was never any malice or intent making a high tackle.

“It happened in the circumstances, but I can’t speak for the Match Review Panel.”